14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A toy is designed so that when charged it stores rotational energy on a spherical ball of diameter 60 mm and mass 890 g distributed uniformly. The ball is pivoted using a frictionless axle passing through its center. A dent on the toy's body scratches the ball at a point on its center creating 0.0820 N friction force at the point of contact. Determine the angular acceleration of the ball.
A toy is designed so that when charged it stores rotational energy on a spherical ball of diameter 60 mm and mass 890 g distributed uniformly. The ball is pivoted using a frictionless axle passing through its center. A dent on the toy's body scratches the ball at a point on its center creating 0.0820 N friction force at the point of contact. Determine the angular acceleration of the ball.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.184 rad/s2
B
3.07 × 10-6 rad/s2
C
162 rad/s2
D
6.18 × 10-3 rad/s2
E
0.307 rad/s2