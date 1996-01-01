30. Induction and Inductance
Inductors
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Analysis shows that the current across a 15 mH induction coil changes from 180 mA to 80 mA in a duration of 20 μs. Calculate the potential difference across the inductor, and specify if the potential difference increases or decreases in the direction of the current.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
75 V and increases in the direction of the original current.
B
75 V and decreases in the direction of the original current.
C
60 V and increases in the direction of the original current
D
60 V and decreases in the direction of the original current