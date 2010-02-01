30. Induction and Inductance
Inductors
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The diameter of a toroid is 22 cm. It has a cross-sectional area of 0.500 cm2. Determine the number of turns required to make the inductance of the toroid 0.200 mH.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.48 × 103 turns
B
2.2 × 106 turns
C
4.7 × 103 turns
D
2.1 × 103 turns