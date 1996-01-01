A lab bench has two sections: The first section is frictionless while the second section has a kinetic friction coefficient of 0.20 between an experimental block and the bench. A 4.20 kg block is launched on the frictionless section using a compressed piston whose spring constant is 150 N/m. If the piston is pushed (compressed) by 25cm to launch the block, calculate the length covered by the block on the rough surface before it goes to rest. Use the work-energy theorem.