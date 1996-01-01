Elastic cords are used to store and release energy. The stretching of a cord is determined by the design of the equipment. One equipment design allows a maximum stretching of 5.2 cm, while another allows a maximum stretching of 8.2 cm. Both types of equipment are fitted with the same type of cord, having a force constant of 25 N/cm. Calculate the difference in the greatest energy stored by the cords in the two equipment designs.