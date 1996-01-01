7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A book was tossed up with an initial speed of 6.5 m/s on an inclined plane. The inclined plane makes an angle of 32° with the horizontal axis shown in the figure below. Ignoring friction, calculate the time it takes for the book to return to its initial position.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.78 s
B
1.2 s
C
1.6 s
D
2.5 s