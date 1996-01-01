Organizers of a bicycle race want to include a challenging hill climb in the course. They need to determine the steepness of the hill to ensure that it is challenging yet achievable for most cyclists. A test with a cyclist on a bicycle with a total mass of 90 kg shows that the cyclist can accelerate from rest to 11.0 m/s in 12.6 s on a flat surface. Using this data, calculate the maximum incline angle of the hill that the cyclist should be able to ascend without deceleration.