7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1000 kg block is resting on a plane inclined at 20°. Calculate the force of friction experienced by the block if μs between the block and the surface of the slope is 0.87.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3240 N
B
3532 N
C
3420 N
D
3352 N