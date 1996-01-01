30. Induction and Inductance
Inductors
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 260 mH inductor is connected to a circuit, as shown. The change in current in the circuit, di/dt = constant. A voltmeter connected across points p and q reads 2.02 V, q lying on at lower potential. Does the current in the circuit rise or fall?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Decreasing
B
Increasing
C
Current is constant
D
More information is required