30. Induction and Inductance
Inductors
30. Induction and Inductance Inductors
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following measurements were obtained from a toroid during specification testing. An induced emf of magnitude 13.5 mV is observed when the current changes at a rate of 0.0322 A/s. In a different test, the mean flux per turn in the solenoid is 0.00372 Wb when the current in the solenoid is 2.60 A. Determine the total number of turns in the solenoid.
The following measurements were obtained from a toroid during specification testing. An induced emf of magnitude 13.5 mV is observed when the current changes at a rate of 0.0322 A/s. In a different test, the mean flux per turn in the solenoid is 0.00372 Wb when the current in the solenoid is 2.60 A. Determine the total number of turns in the solenoid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.93 × 105 turns
B
43 turns
C
4.33× 104 turns
D
293 turns