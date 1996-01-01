34. Wave Optics
34. Wave Optics Young's Double Slit Experiment
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A beam of visible light (wavelength of 620 nm) shines through a double slit, forming an interference pattern on a screen positioned behind the slits. The second bright spot is located 2.5 cm from the central maxima. Calculate the distance between the third bright spot from the central maxima location, when the light wavelength is decreased to 580 nm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.5 cm
B
1.6 cm
C
3.5 cm
D
4.1 cm