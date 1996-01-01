34. Wave Optics
Young's Double Slit Experiment
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two slits are separated by a distance of "y" mm. Light of a wavelength (y/250) mm is used to illuminate the two slits. Calculate the angle (in units of degrees) between the two consecutive bright fringes produced by the interference pattern.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.36°
B
0.229°
C
0.400°
D
0.171°