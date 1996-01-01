During an exhibition game, two jet skis start to move at the same time from the starting line. During the first minute, the two jet skis move at a constant velocity. The blue jet ski moves at a speed of 15.0 km/h north of east, while the red jet ski moves at a speed of 10.0 km/h in a direction of 30.0° west of north. Calculate the speed of the red jet ski with respect to the blue after 30.0 s of motion.