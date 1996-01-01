4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Relative Velocity
4. 2D Kinematics Intro to Relative Velocity
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
An athlete swims due east along a straight path of 200 m in the sea. The speed of the swimmer is constant and equal to 1.25 m/s with respect to the water. During the swim, the magnitude of the surface sea currents was 0.50 m/s, and their directions were due south. Calculate the time taken by the swimmer to finish the 200 m.
An athlete swims due east along a straight path of 200 m in the sea. The speed of the swimmer is constant and equal to 1.25 m/s with respect to the water. During the swim, the magnitude of the surface sea currents was 0.50 m/s, and their directions were due south. Calculate the time taken by the swimmer to finish the 200 m.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
160 s
B
175 s
C
287 s
D
400 s