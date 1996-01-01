Aiming to build its own vegetable oil bottling machine, a student designed the following setup: The oil drips vertically downward from a 1.0 cm-diameter tube placed at the bottom of the main reservoir into the bottles. The height difference between the tube's nozzle and the bottle's top is 1.0 m. If the oil leaves the tube nozzle at a speed of 1.5 m/s, determine the radius of the oil stream as it enters the bottle.



