19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
19. Fluid Mechanics Density
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Oil (of density 850 kg/m3) circulates through a horizontal hose system inside an olive oil filling machine. First, the oil flows at a speed of 8.0 m/s through a hose with a radius of 1.0 cm. An oil manometer indicates a pressure of 7.0 × 104 Pa. A horizontal hose elbow connects the 1.0-cm-radius hose to a smaller hose with a radius of 0.75 cm. Calculate the pressure inside the smaller hose.
Oil (of density 850 kg/m3) circulates through a horizontal hose system inside an olive oil filling machine. First, the oil flows at a speed of 8.0 m/s through a hose with a radius of 1.0 cm. An oil manometer indicates a pressure of 7.0 × 104 Pa. A horizontal hose elbow connects the 1.0-cm-radius hose to a smaller hose with a radius of 0.75 cm. Calculate the pressure inside the smaller hose.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.1 × 104 Pa
B
9.3 × 104 Pa
C
2.1 × 105 Pa
D
7.8 × 105 Pa