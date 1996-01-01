19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
19. Fluid Mechanics Density
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
On the top of a hermetically sealed plexiglass cube with a side of 15.0 cm, a hair dryer blows air of density 1.06 kg/m3 at a speed of 50.0 m/s. Calculate the pressure difference ΔP between the inside and outside of the cube.
On the top of a hermetically sealed plexiglass cube with a side of 15.0 cm, a hair dryer blows air of density 1.06 kg/m3 at a speed of 50.0 m/s. Calculate the pressure difference ΔP between the inside and outside of the cube.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0 Pa
B
106 Pa
C
1.3 kPa
D
2.5 kPa