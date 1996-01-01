27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Power in Circuits
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electrical device runs using power supplied by two 12.0 V batteries connected in series. The resistance of the device is measured to be 5.40 Ω. If the device is used for 1 day, determine the total energy it takes from the batteries.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.22 × 106 J
B
2.54 × 103 J
C
2.30 × 106 J
D
1.04 × 106 J