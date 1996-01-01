27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A vehicle has two 12.0 V batteries connected in series. The combined batteries drive a starter motor of resistance 5.40 Ω. If the batteries are ideal, determine the power supplied to the motor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
24.0 W
B
26.6 W
C
107 W
D
12.0 W