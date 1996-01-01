34. Wave Optics
Single Slit Diffraction
Single Slit Diffraction
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an experimental setup, a beam of light from an argon-ion laser with a wavelength of λ = 488 nm is directed through a narrow slit of width 0.23 mm. The graph of the intensity of the resulting diffraction pattern on the screen is shown below. Calculate the distance between the screen and the slit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
50 cm
B
80 cm
C
1.5 m
D
1.7 m