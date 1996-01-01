35. Special Relativity
157PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the difference in the emitted wavelengths if an electron in a hydrogen atom occupying the seven excited state (n = 8) undergoes a transition to the second excited state (m = 3) or to the third excited state (m = 4).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
240 nm
B
670 nm
C
730 nm
D
990 nm