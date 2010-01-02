35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
158PRACTICE PROBLEM
The hydrogen atom in the n=3 state has a lifetime of 0.50 ns. What number of revolutions does an electron complete before returning to the fundamental state?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.8× 10 3 revolutions
B
1.2 × 10 5 revolutions
C
4.1 × 10 7 revolutions
D
5.9 × 10 8 revolutions