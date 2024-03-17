A small ball of mass 2.3 kg was initially moving with a velocity v̄ 0 = (11.0 î + 31.0 ĵ) m/s. Afterward, a force F̄ acted on it for 3.0 s. As a result, its final velocity became v̄ f = (20.0 î + 35.0 ĵ) m/s. Calculate the work done on the ball by the force F̄.