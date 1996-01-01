15. Rotational Equilibrium
Torque & Equilibrium
Torque & Equilibrium
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 180 N hatch in the ceiling is free to rotate about hinges on one of its ends. What net upward force applied at the door's center is required to start opening the door? What net force is exerted on the door by the hinges?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fup = 0 N; Fhinge = 180 N
B
Fup = 90 N; Fhinge = 90 N
C
Fup = 90 N; Fhinge = 180 N
D
Fup = 180 N; Fhinge = 180 N
E
Fup = 180 N; Fhinge = 0 N
F
Fup = 180 N; Fhinge = 90 N