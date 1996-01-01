15. Rotational Equilibrium
Torque & Equilibrium
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a long thin wooden slab 5m in length. The slab is of negligible mass and is in equilibrium. The forces acting on it are shown in the figure below. Find the magnitudes of forces F1 and F2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
F1 = -113 N , F2 = 75 N
B
F1 = -125 N , F2 = 58 N
C
F1 = 134 N , F2 = - 64 N
D
F1 = 125 N , F2 = - 75 N