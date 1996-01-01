31. Alternating Current
Capacitors in AC Circuits
31. Alternating Current Capacitors in AC Circuits
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A signal is passed through a tuning capacitor in a radio transmission system. The capacitor handles a peak current of 6.0 mA at a particular broadcast frequency. What would be the peak current if the broadcast frequency tripled, keeping the capacitance fixed?
A signal is passed through a tuning capacitor in a radio transmission system. The capacitor handles a peak current of 6.0 mA at a particular broadcast frequency. What would be the peak current if the broadcast frequency tripled, keeping the capacitance fixed?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25 mA
B
28 mA
C
10 mA
D
18 mA