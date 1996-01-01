12. Rotational Kinematics
Equations of Rotational Motion
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A wind-driven cyclone has a typical diameter of 60.0 cm. Suppose a cyclone has a steady angular acceleration of 0.425 rev/s2. At t = 0, it has an angular velocity of 0.500 rev/s. Determine the cyclone's angular velocity and the number of revolutions completed when t = 0.750 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ω = 0.819 rev/s; Δθ = 0.495 rev
B
ω = 0.319 rev/s; Δθ = 0.119 rev
C
ω = 0.819 rev/s; Δθ = 0.375 rev
D
ω = 0.319 rev/s; Δθ = 0.375 rev
E
ω = 0.819 rev/s; Δθ = 0.119 rev