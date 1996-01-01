12. Rotational Kinematics
Equations of Rotational Motion
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sprocket is accelerated by a chain from rest at a constant angular acceleration of 5.60 rad/s2. If the sprocket has a diameter of 60.0 cm, determine the radial acceleration for a point on the outer edge when the sprocket turns through 5 revolutions using arad = ω2r
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
33.6 m/s2
B
16.8 m/s2
C
212 m/s2
D
106 m/s2