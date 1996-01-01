33. Geometric Optics
Mirror Equation
Mirror Equation
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A burning gas lighter is located 1.50 m away from a projector screen. A geometric optics student selects a lens that has a focal length of 0.200 m to focus light from the gas lighter onto the projector screen. What are the distance(s) of this particular lens from the gas lighter that will lead to the formation of a sharper image produced on the projector's screen? Specify if the image is erect or inverted.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.174 m, and the image is erect
B
0.174 m, and the image is inverted
C
0.238 m, 1.262 m, and the images are inverted
D
0.238 m, 1.262 m, and the images are erect