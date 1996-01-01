11. Momentum & Impulse
Completely Inelastic Collisions
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 400 g clay ball is initially moving to the west at 3.2m/s. A second 600 g clay ball traveling south at 6 m/s collides with the first clay ball and sticks to it. At the same time, an 800 g clay ball traveling west at 8 m/s collides with the first two balls and sticks to them. All three clay balls stick together and move as a single unit. Determine their final speed and direction after the collision.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.21 m/s, 64.3 ° west of south
B
6.64 m/s, 18.4 ° south of west
C
8.32 m/s, 45 ° west of south
D
4.71 m/s, 25.1 ° south of west