Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A block of mass 450 g is connected to a vertical wall by a spring having a spring constant of 20 N/m. Initially, the 450 g mass is at rest at the equilibrium position while another mass of 350 g is pushed towards the 450 g block at a velocity of 90 cm/s causing the two masses to collide and stick together. Assuming no friction, determine the amplitude and period of the resulting oscillations.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A = 1.62 m, T = 1.3 s
B
A = 1.62 m, T = 2.5 s
C
A = 0.08 m, T = 1.3 s
D
A = 0.08 m, T = 2.5 s