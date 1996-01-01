A current-carrying straight conductor is placed inside a solenoid perpendicularly to its axis. As shown in the figure, the current of magnitude 3.0 A is flowing along the positive y-direction. The current is perpendicular to the 1.50 T uniform magnetic field, directed along the positive x-direction. Calculate i) the magnitude and ii) the direction of the magnetic force exerted on a 2 cm-long segment of the conductor.