28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire
28. Magnetic Fields and Forces Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A current-carrying straight conductor is placed inside a solenoid perpendicularly to its axis. As shown in the figure, the current of magnitude 3.0 A is flowing along the positive y-direction. The current is perpendicular to the 1.50 T uniform magnetic field, directed along the positive x-direction. Calculate i) the magnitude and ii) the direction of the magnetic force exerted on a 2 cm-long segment of the conductor.
A current-carrying straight conductor is placed inside a solenoid perpendicularly to its axis. As shown in the figure, the current of magnitude 3.0 A is flowing along the positive y-direction. The current is perpendicular to the 1.50 T uniform magnetic field, directed along the positive x-direction. Calculate i) the magnitude and ii) the direction of the magnetic force exerted on a 2 cm-long segment of the conductor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 0.06 N ii) into the plane of the page
B
i) 0.06 N ii) out of the plane of the page
C
i) 0.09 N ii) into the plane of the page
D
i) 0.09 N ii) out of the plane of the page