28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire
28. Magnetic Fields and Forces Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student connected a voltage source and a 30.0 Ω resistor in series to two metallic supports of negligible resistance. Then the student laid a copper rod of mass m = 400.0 g and length l = 30.0 cm horizontally on the two supports. Finally, a uniform magnetic field of magnitude 0.80 T directed horizontally and perpendicular to the rod was introduced. i) Calculate the maximum voltage (Vmax) the student can apply without causing the rod to levitate. ii) If the student reduced the resistor value by 10 times while setting the voltage to Vmax, what would be the rod's initial acceleration?
A student connected a voltage source and a 30.0 Ω resistor in series to two metallic supports of negligible resistance. Then the student laid a copper rod of mass m = 400.0 g and length l = 30.0 cm horizontally on the two supports. Finally, a uniform magnetic field of magnitude 0.80 T directed horizontally and perpendicular to the rod was introduced. i) Calculate the maximum voltage (Vmax) the student can apply without causing the rod to levitate. ii) If the student reduced the resistor value by 10 times while setting the voltage to Vmax, what would be the rod's initial acceleration?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) Vmax = 50.00 V
ii) a = 39.24 m/s2
ii) a = 39.24 m/s2
B
i) Vmax = 183.48 V
ii) a = 97.17 m/s2
ii) a = 97.17 m/s2
C
i) Vmax = 490.50 V
ii) a = 88.29 m/s2
ii) a = 88.29 m/s2
D
i) Vmax = 550.44 V
ii) a = 98.14m/s2
ii) a = 98.14m/s2