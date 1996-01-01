24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A water droplet of mass m and charge q is placed between two parallel plates with a downward electric field. The droplet is negatively charged. When a certain potential difference is applied, it creates an electric field of strength E, keeping the droplet stationary. Find an equation for the droplet's charge q, given the electric field E and the droplet's weight mg.
A water droplet of mass m and charge q is placed between two parallel plates with a downward electric field. The droplet is negatively charged. When a certain potential difference is applied, it creates an electric field of strength E, keeping the droplet stationary. Find an equation for the droplet's charge q, given the electric field E and the droplet's weight mg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
q = mE/g
B
q = gE/m
C
q = mgE
D
q = mg/E