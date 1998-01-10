24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two decorative copper balls are 45.0 cm apart. Each ball has a mass of 0.0240 kg. Determine the number of electrons that should be transferred from one ball to the other to create an attractive force between the balls of magnitude 8000 N. Treat the charged balls like point charges.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.13 × 1012 electrons
B
1.98 × 1023 electrons
C
2.65 × 1015 electrons
D
4.66 × 1026 electrons