28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
28. Magnetic Fields and Forces Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A beta particle (same mass and charge as an electron) enters the region shown in the image below. The region has both electric and magnetic fields. Calculate the magnitude and direction of the particle's acceleration at the instant represented in the diagram.
A beta particle (same mass and charge as an electron) enters the region shown in the image below. The region has both electric and magnetic fields. Calculate the magnitude and direction of the particle's acceleration at the instant represented in the diagram.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4 × 1014 m/s2 to the left
B
6 × 1014 m/s2 to the right
C
6 × 1014 m/s2 to the left
D
4 × 1014 m/s2 to the right