28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A proton is shot into a uniform 6.50 T magnetic field as shown below. The magnetic field is directed in the negative z-direction. The proton's velocity is 3.25 × 107 m/s directed at 28.5 degrees above the xy plane. The proton moves in a spiral trajectory inside the magnetic field. Calculate the pitch and radius of the trajectory.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
p = 15.6 cm; r = 4.59 cm
B
p = 53.1 cm; r = 4.59 cm
C
p = 17.8 cm; r = 5.22 cm
D
p = 60.4 cm; r = 5.22 cm