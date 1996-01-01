28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
28. Magnetic Fields and Forces Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Work out the magnitude and direction of the total force experienced by the alpha particle in the image below. Specify direction as a clockwise or counterclockwise angle from the horizontal.
Work out the magnitude and direction of the total force experienced by the alpha particle in the image below. Specify direction as a clockwise or counterclockwise angle from the horizontal.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fnet = 4.65 × 10-12 N; Direction: 12.1° counterclockwise
B
Fnet = 4.87 × 10-12 N; Direction: 12.1° counterclockwise
C
Fnet = 4.87 × 10-12 N; Direction: 12.1° clockwise
D
Fnet = 4.65 × 10-12 N; Direction: 12.1° clockwise