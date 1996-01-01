24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A very long metallic rod of radius R carries a uniform charge per unit area σ. Determine the expression for the magnitude of the electric field induced by the charged rod at a distance r > R from its axis as a function of σ and the linear charge density λ.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) E=σR/2ε0r
ii) E = 2πε0 / λR
B
i) E=σ/2ε0r
ii) E = 2πε0 / λr
C
i) E=σR/ε0r
ii) E = λ / 2πε0r
D
i) E=σr/ε0R
ii) E = λ / 2πε0R
