10. Conservation of Energy
Springs & Elastic Potential Energy
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A friction experiment involves launching objects up an incline from a compressed spring. The objects slide up and down a 40 degrees incline. An 80 g cast iron block is shot up a frictionless lubricated cast iron incline using a spring compressed by 150 mm. Use work and energy to determine the maximum height attained by the block above the starting point. Take the spring force constant as 80N/m.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.65 m
B
76.5 m
C
1.15 m
D
115 m