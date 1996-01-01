10. Conservation of Energy
Springs & Elastic Potential Energy
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Students in an interactive lesson compress a spring and use it to fire blocks, each weighing 500g, up a 1.5 m high frictionless incline onto a bench. If a spring with a force constant of 650 N/m is compressed by 50 cm, determine the speed of the block when it arrives at the bench.
A
24.9 m/s
B
25.2 m/s
C
17.2 m/s
D
17.6 m/s