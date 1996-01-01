13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
A CD player rotates a compact disk about its central axis with constant angular acceleration. Starting from rest at t = 0 s, the CD completes 5 revolutions in 5 seconds. The rotational kinetic energy of the disk at t = 5 s is 25 J. Calculate the moment of inertia with respect to the disk's central axis.
A
0.32 kg•m2
B
3.9 kg•m2
C
50 kg•m2
D
630 kg•m2