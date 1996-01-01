A wind turbine blade rotates at 10 revolutions per minute about its central axis. The length of the blade is 5 m and its mass is 20 kg. The blade can be considered like a thin rod. i) Determine the blade's rotational kinetic energy. ii) Due to practical constraints, it will be more convenient to divide the weight of the blade by 2. What would be the angular speed needed in order to maintain the same blade size and the same kinetic energy?