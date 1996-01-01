23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
The Carnot Cycle
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
An engine operating on the basis of the Carnot cycle is used for a certain function. The engine runs between two thermal sources with temperatures of 600 K and 400 K. In each cycle, 2500 J is transferred from the higher temperature source. Find the amount of work (W) that can be obtained from the engine per cycle.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
W = 412 J
B
W = 833 J
C
W = 1667 J
D
W = 2000 J