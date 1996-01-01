24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Gauss' Law
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose that a certain spherical planet of radius 3200 km generates an electric flux of -2.14 × 1018 N•m2/C near its surface. Find i) the magnitude and ii) the direction of the electric field near the surface of the planet.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 1.66 × 104 N/C ii) directed toward the center
B
i) 1.66 × 104 N/C ii) directed away from the center
C
i) 1.66 × 1010 N/C ii) directed toward the center
D
i) 1.66 × 1010 N/C ii) directed away from the center