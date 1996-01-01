24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
The electric flux measured at the surface of a spherical dust particle surface is -1.4 × 102 N•m2/C. The radius of the particle is 10 μm. What is the charge density (σ) on the surface of the particle? Assume that the net charge is spread uniformly throughout the particle's surface.
A
σ = -3.92 C/m2
B
σ = -0.98 C/m2
C
σ = 0.98 C/m2
D
σ = 3.92 C/m2