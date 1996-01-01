3. Vectors
Unit Vectors
3. Vectors Unit Vectors
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Acceleration (a) is the rate of change in velocity (v) over time (a = dv/dt ). The expression for the subatomic particle's position is given as a function of time r = (5.0î + 4.0ĵ)t² m. Determine the particle's velocity at i) t = 0s and ii) 2s.
Acceleration (a) is the rate of change in velocity (v) over time (a = dv/dt ). The expression for the subatomic particle's position is given as a function of time r = (5.0î + 4.0ĵ)t² m. Determine the particle's velocity at i) t = 0s and ii) 2s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 21 m/s; ii) 15.2 m/s
B
i) 11 m/s; ii) 32.4 m/s
C
i) 15 m/s; ii) 16.3 m/s
D
i) 0 m/s; ii) 25.6 m/s