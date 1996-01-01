6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's Third Law & Action-Reaction Pairs
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a physics experiment, blocks P and Q are placed on a horizontal, frictionless working bench. The masses of the blocks are P = 35 kg and Q = 15 kg respectively. Block P is pushed with a horizontal force of 360 N. Determine the magnitude of the force that block P applies to block Q.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
108 N
B
147 N
C
343 N
D
196 N
E
252 N