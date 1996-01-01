17. Periodic Motion
17. Periodic Motion Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The variation of the displacement with time for a vibrating mass is shown in the graph below. Determine the frequency and angular frequency for the vibration.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f = 12 Hz; ω = 1.91 rad/s
B
f = 12 Hz; ω = 0.524 rad/s
C
f = 0.0833 Hz; ω = 0.524 rad/s
D
f = 0.0833 Hz; ω = 1.91 rad/s
E
f = 0.166 Hz; ω = 1.05 rad/s
F
f = 0.166 Hz; ω = 0.955 rad/s