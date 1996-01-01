17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
The graph below shows displacement as a function of time for a vibrating mass. Determine the period and amplitude of the vibration.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Period: 2.3 s; Amplitude: 13 cm
B
Period: 4.5 s; Amplitude: 26 cm
C
Period: 4.5 s; Amplitude: 13 cm
D
Period: 9.0 s; Amplitude: 26 cm
E
Period: 9.0 s; Amplitude: 13 cm